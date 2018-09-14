AP Govt launches website to tackle unemployment

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced to start an unemployment allowance for the state's youth from October 2018. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also launched website for the scheme today.

The candidates can register online on the website yuvanestham.ap.gov.in. to be part of the scheme.

As per the scheme, the unemployed youth between the age group of 25 years to 35 years will get an allowance of Rs. 1000 along with free of cost skill development training.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said, "Post-bifurcation, our state is facing many problems. Even then we are number one in growth at the national level. This allowance is merely an encouragement. Use it, take the skill development training. Best training and placement is also part of the scheme." To avail the benefits of the scheme, the candidates should have a post graduate degree, graduation degree, or a diploma almost a year ago. They must have a white ration card and must be resident of Andhra Pradesh. They must have also enrolled in the "Praja Sadhikara Survey" of state government. Also, the applicant's bank account and mobile number should be linked to Aadhaar. The government has taken these measures to make the scheme full proof. The candidates are eligible for allowance even if any of their family members get a pension. During the event, Naidu also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "He failed in delivering. See any of his schemes- demonetisation, GST, banking reforms, nothing succeeded. Now rupee value is depreciating against the dollar. It is another failure of the Modi government." "In Andhra Pradesh, we are working hard on providing employment in various departments. Andhra Pradesh has scope in many areas like tourism," he added. Many companies across the country have collaborated with this 'yuva nestam' initiative. Once the companies register on the website, they can select the candidates and call them for the interview. Speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology minister, Nara Lokesh said, "With the Chief Minister's suggestions, we have formulated the Yuva nestam scheme full proof. The scheme has four parts, first is skill development training, then is self-employment, third is the apprenticeship, and the fourth is the unemployment allowance." (ANI)