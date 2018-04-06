AP Govt to implead in SC/ST Act case: Chandrababu Naidu

[India] April 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that the state government will implead in the Scheduled Castes-Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Minister announced this while speaking state assembly on the Supreme Court's guidelines on SC/ST Act.

"The Andhra Pradesh government will implead in the SC/ST Act case in before the Supreme Court and fight for the cause of Dalits," CM Naidu said.

He urged the apex court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to dilute the SC/ST Act.

Naidu said, "Andhra Pradesh government appeals the Supreme Court, government of India and the Prime Minister not to change the Act that dilutes its spirit. I appeal to the Centre to protect the rights of Dalits as per the spirit of the Constitution."

The Supreme Court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

The Chief Minister said that the assembly expresses grief over the violence and casualties that took place in different parts of India during the protests.

Various Dalit organisations called for Bharat Bandh on April 2 to oppose the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

At least 11 people were killed in the protests across the country that turned violent after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The Chief Minister in his speech reminded that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has always been working for the welfare of SCs and STs.

"We spent Rs. 2713 crore for SC welfare thru SC Corporation. We have been providing vehicles to SC youth for their self-employment," Naidu said.

He added that the Andhra Pradesh government is implementing many schemes for Dalit youth to get quality education, at home and abroad also. (ANI)