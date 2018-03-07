AP govt. to provide feeder ambulances to remote areas

[India], Mar. 07 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh government has taken up an initiative to provide feeder ambulances to remote areas of the state that do not have proper road connectivity.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state's health minister Kamineni Srinivas inaugurated the feeder ambulances in Amaravati for Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas as many habitations do not have good road connectivity.

"The feeder ambulances shall maintain trained manpower and specified medical equipment and treatment that will stabilise the patients and then transport them to the assigned 108 ambulances. Feeder ambulance shall transport shortest possible time with advanced ICT for providing quality emergency response services to the tribal people round the clock with tele liaison with main ambulance service provider call centre (108)," said Srinivas.

It also stated that the reach time will be less than 60 minutes from the time of calling, and the facility will on the clock to transport all emergencies. "12 categories of medical equipment, 5 categories of lifesaving drugs, 15 categories of consumables shall be available in feeder ambulances. The cost per service is Rs 2100 per day per ambulance (towards apportioned cost of ambulance, manpower, POL, medical and surgical items and other costs involved)," the health minister informed. There are seven ITDAs in the state and a total of 122 feeder ambulances will be allocated to them. Details are as follows. Seetampeta ITDA - 15 feeder ambulances Parvatipuram ITDA - 24 feeder ambulances Paderu ITDA - 42 feeder ambulances Rampachodavaram ITDA - 21 feeder ambulances Chintoor ITDA - 06 feeder ambulances K R Puram ITDA - 08 feeder ambulances Srisailam ITDA - 06 feeder ambulances The positioning of feeder ambulances will start from March 10, 2018. (ANI)