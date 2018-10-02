AP keenly follows Gandhian philosophy: Naidu

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the Father of the Nation inspired the world and that Andhra Pradesh is keenly focused on the Gandhian school of thought.

"All villages must adopt Gandhian school of thought. Andhra Pradesh government is keenly focused on that. Gandhi ji not only inspired India, but the entire world. He fought the mighty British empire with non-violence. He inspired many world leaders," Naidu said.

Naidu also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 114th birth anniversary. He said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri gave slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Both leaders (Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi) are great inspiration. They preached with a pure heart, we have to follow their spirit." Speaking on the government's mission for a cleaner India and the Swachh Bharat mission, Naidu said, "As a result of our efforts, Andhra Pradesh stood number one in south India in Swachh Sarvekshan 2018." "We started seven waste to energy plants. They will soon come into operations," he added. (ANI)