AP: People's mandate a huge responsibility, says CM Jagan Reddy

[India], May 31 (ANI): Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the mandate given by the state's voters has put a huge responsibility on him.

"This mandate has put upon me a huge responsibility. I will bring upon good governance that will make the nation stand and look up to Andhra Pradesh," said Jagan in a tweet.

Assuring voters that he will live up to their expectations, the YSRCP chief said, "I thank God and each one of you for this unprecedented victory. I will live up to your expectations."

Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday. Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats. Likewise in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP. (ANI)