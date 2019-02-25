AP: Police seize hookah pots at Tirumala

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A major security lapse came to light in Tirumala town of Chittor district, after the police on Sunday seized a couple of hookah pots from a group of devotees from Punjab. The incident revealed the lack of improper checking taking place at Alipiri toll gate.

The defaulters were caught red-handed after the guest staying in the next room of the hotel became suspicious about the presence of banned item and immediately dialed the police.

The consumption of tobacco and alcohol is banned in Tirumala.

The officials immediately rushed to the spot and seized hookah pots. Circle Inspector Venkateswarlu informed ANI that a case will be filed for bringing tobacco-related products on to the Tirumala hill. (ANI)