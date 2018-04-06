AP Special status: YSRCP go on indefinite hunger strike, submits resignations

[India] Apr 6 (ANI): Fight for granting special status to Andhra Pradesh continued as Member of Parliaments (MPs) of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday sat on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi.

The MPs, staged a protest near Andhra Pradesh Bhawan here, submitted their resignations to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan earlier today.

Earlier in the day, the members of parliament (MPs) from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) staged a 'dharna' (sit in protest) at the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's chamber at Parliament, who wasn't present in her office.

Also, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city today, Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena and Left Parties organised a padyatra (foot-march) for the same. Following the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs from Lok Sabha, party president Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu to make his MPs resign. (ANI)