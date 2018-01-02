AP to launch 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' tomorrow

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on the people to take part in the 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' programme to be launched tomorrow.

"Janmabhoomi Maa Ooru is a great havan and everyone should take up this as a social responsibility. This initiative is a clarion call for all the public to come together, join hands and do all works," he said, while addressing a rally here.

The 'Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru' meetings are being organised to get a better understanding of the government's developmental and welfare schemes as well as to seek feedback from the people.

The Chief Minister further expressed satisfaction with the set goal achieved by the state in 2017 and said that Andhra Pradesh's vision for irrigation projects yielded result and prevented loss of season. "The Pattiseema project saved agriculture sector and we were quite successful in creating awareness in public regarding water management," he said. Emphasing on the power sector, he said that there would be no increase in power tariffs and that they would be tapping solar power with the Center's cooperation. "In January, we will start "Surya Aaradhana". Sun god is giving us even electric power. There is a great Technology break through. By this march, we will become paperless office," he said. Naidu assured that by the end of March, 2018, the state will be 100% Open Defecation Free (ODF). Describing Polavaram project as the lifeline of the state, the chief minister said that his government is committed to complete it. (ANI)