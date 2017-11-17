AP topping several development-related indices in the country, says Naidu

[India], November 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state was topping various business and development-related indices in the country.

Addressing the AP AgTech Summit-2017, where Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates was present as the chief guest, Naidu, in Visakhapatnam, said, "Andhra Pradesh is topping the list at national level in various parameters."

"The state government is focusing on development of agriculture and other related sectors. It is also working on interlinking of rivers too," Naidu said while addressing the valedictory session of the summit.

Gates, who landed in Visakhapatnam on Friday, visited the exhibition stalls in the summit along with the chief minister. The summit focused on innovative ideas, technologies and global best practices to push agricultural transformation in the state. In his address, Naidu also highlighted Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project. "Our ministers visited Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project which has linked two major rivers river Godavari and river Krishna. "AP has become the first state to interlink two major rivers. Meanwhile, Polavaram Project is also a national project that helps solving water problems," he said. Naidu further requested help from Bill and Melinda Foundation in agriculture, nutrition and health. This three-day global event was organised by Andhar Pradesh Government in association with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Dalberg Advisors. More than 1,500 global leaders from 61 countries including business heads, start-up founders, leading policymakers, progressive farmers, NGOs, agriculture and technology experts participated the summit over three days. (ANI)