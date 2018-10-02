AP: Unemployed youths will now get monthly allowance

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched a unique scheme named 'Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham' under which unemployed youth aged between 25-35 will receive a monthly allowance of Rs. 1000, along with other benefits.

The scheme is aimed at helping young minds hone their skills in their respective fields and to reduce the burden on their families while they are unemployed. Apart from the allowance, beneficiaries will be provided with skill development, apprenticeship chance in companies and coaching for competitive exams. The criteria for availing the scheme has been laid down by the state administration.

Elaborating further about the new initiative undertaken by his government, Naidu clarified that the move was not aimed at garnering votes in the upcoming polls. "Some states tried to give unemployment allowance, but could not implement. We have designed the scheme in a meticulous manner. This is not intended for votes in elections. I wanted to give handholding to the youth. We used the convergence of four points for this program. This scheme will allow you to get not only allowance but to provide skill development, apprenticeship training and academic coaching," he said. In his concluding remark, Naidu assured the youths that more jobs would be created in the near future and urged them to adopt work culture, set a vision and work hard towards their goals. "The youth must adopt work culture, we are ready to provide cooperation to any extent. You must use technology, but don't get addicted to it," he said. The chief minister also asserted that his government will continue to "pressurise the central government to get justice for the state".