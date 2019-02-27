AP: YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurates party office in Amaravati

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated his party's central office at Tadepalli village in Amaravati capital region.

Notably, YSRCP the main opposition party till date has its central office in Hyderabad.

After bifurcation of the state, the party central office remained in Telangana, but the party confined itself to Andhra politics.

Apart from party office, Jagan got his house constructed in Amaravati region which were inaugurated today.

Jagan's house warming program was held before the office inaugural function. (ANI)