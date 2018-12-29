Aparna Yadav urges Rajya Sabha to pass Triple Talaq bill

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, has welcomed the passing of Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha stating that it is a major move by the government adding that the bill should also be passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill which proposes to make the practice of instant Triple Talaq an offence under the Indian Penal Code with the provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

While talking to ANI on Friday, Arpana praised the Centre's effort in passing the Bill in Lok Sabha. She further stressed that if we will look at National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), we will find that women are not safe in our country, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Not only women, but even men should also be aware of the laws and punishment meant for women protection.

Notably, the Triple Talaq bill was taken up in the Parliament in August last year after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court termed unconstitutional the law that allowed Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times in quick succession. (ANI)