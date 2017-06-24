APCC demands revival of APCMUHIS

Itanagar [Arunachal Pradesh], June 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) took a dig at the ruling Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) state government for its contradictory policy and demanded the immediate reintroduction of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Universal Health Insurance Scheme (APCMUHIS).

APCC president Takam Sanjoy told ANI that instead of working for the greater welfare of the people of the state, the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led government has been adopting anti-people policies.

He cited the example of the APCMUHIS, introduced by former Congress Chief Minister Nabam Tuki in 2014 to provide free medical treatment, including surgeries in the empanelled government and private hospitals.

Considering health ailments as common problem, Tuki had introduced the innovative scheme to cover all sections of people, including media persons and people from rest of India working in any capacity in the state to win the hearts of the masses.

Regrettably, the present state government has discontinued most of the beneficial schemes.

While the government then considered the benefits for the masses and had increased insurance per family per year treatment limit from Rs two to three lakh under the scheme. the present government was nullifying this scheme, Takam said.

He said that under the scheme, 2 07,386 families had been covered till February 2015, and the then state government had directed service provider National Insurance Company Ltd to make appropriate modifications, re-issue of existing damaged APCMUHIS card through district hospital kiosk.

Sanjoy said that the sooner the state government revives the unique cashless scheme of APCMUHIS, the better it would be for the people of this hilly region. (ANI)