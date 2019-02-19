'Apni Baat Rahul Ke Saath': Rahul suggests Kamal Nath to make Khadi uniform mandatory in schools

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): While meeting with seven businessmen from across the country as part of his 'Apni Baat Rahul Ke Saath' campaign, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a surprise call to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and suggested him to make Khadi uniform mandatory in schools in the state.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi has started the 'Apni Baat Rahul Ke Saath' campaign to meet people from different fields. As part of the campaign, Rahul on Tuesday focused on the MSME sector and had lunch with seven businessmen from Bhopal, Faridabad, Kargil and Mumbai among others.

Indore-based businessman Sanjay Patwardhan told ANI, "It was an astonishing moment when Rahul came. He asked about the problems and solutions to the business sector. When he was suggested to make Khadi uniform mandatory in schools to promote the Khadi industry, Rahul immediately called Kamal Nath, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and asked me to talk to him. The future of the country is golden with Rahul Gandhi."

Alok Mehta, who came from Faridabad, said that he was called by the Congress and told that the party's manifesto committee is looking forward to meet few businessmen but was not told that the Congress president will be present in the meeting.

"I did not know that Rahul Gandhi will meet us. (During the interaction) We shared problems related to GST with Rahul. He even discussed about how we can overtake China (in the manufacturing sector)," Mehta said.

Paul Savio, who is into the mobile accessory business, said that they discussed 'ease of doing business'. Savio added, "Rahul looked very polite. We gave him best wishes for the month of May (for Lok Sabha elections)," he added.

Khaleed, who runs a hotel in Kargil, stated that Rahul heard all the problems carefully and patiently. The Congress president expressed grief over the Pulwama terror attack also.Mumbai-based Suhani, who makes sanitary napkin machines, said that normally politicians meet delegates from various business houses. However, Rahul met people belonging to the MSME sector.

"Rahul had lunch with us. He talked about GST and problems over bank loans. The meeting focused on strengthening the MSME sector. Rahul looked completely opposite of the image people have about him in social media. Politicians from other parties should also hold such discussions," she said.

Prior to the MSME sector, Rahul held a meeting with students also.

According to sources, the Congress party president is planning to hold such meetings every week.

Interestingly, people are not told in advance that Rahul Gandhi will be present in the meeting.

He likes to make surprise visits and hold meetings with people, sources added. (ANI)