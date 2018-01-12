Apollo submits treatment record of Jayalalithaa to inquiry commission

[India] Jan. 12 (ANI): The Apollo Hospital on Friday submitted treatment documents of former Tamil Nadhu Chief Minister J Jayalalilthaa to an inquiry commission set up to probe her death.

The Apollo management handed over the treatment record of Jayalalithaa, which was packed in two suitcases, to the commission.

Earlier Justice A. Arumugasamy, who is conducting the inquiry, had asked Dr. Prathap Reddy, Chairman, and Ms. Preetha Reddy, executive vice-hairperson, Apollo Hospitals, to provide all related documents and information regarding her treatment within 10 days.

The commission has also ordered jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's advocate Raja Senthurapandian to appear before it on 22 January. On January 6, Sasikala requested Justice A. Arumughaswamy inquiry commission to provide her with the copies of testimonies given by various witnesses against her. Sasikala, who has been jailed in a multi-crore disproportionate assets case, filed an affidavit through her lawyer Raja Senthurapandian in this regard. Earlier on December 22, the commission had summoned Sasikala and Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Pratap Reddy in this matter. Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', was taken to Chennai's Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016 and treated in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5. Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and state forest minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about hospitalisation and death of the former chief minister Jayalalithaa. Subsequently, a one-man commission was constituted and a probe under a retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Arumugasamy, was initiated on October 30. The commission, whose constitution was challenged in the Supreme Court through a plea, which the apex court later rejected, is likely to submit its findings in the first quarter of this year. (ANI)