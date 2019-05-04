Apologised to SC, not PM: Rahul on 'chowkidar chor hai' remark

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising suspicion over the claims of the surgical strike during the United Progressive Alliance regime and asserted that doing so is an insult to the army.

Address a media briefing at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, "The army, the air force or the navy is not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during the UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting the Congress, but the army. These air strikes were done by the army and we do not politicise the army. The prime minister should not insult the army."

On Thursday, the Congress claimed that six surgical strikes were conducted during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's regime from 2004 to 2014.

Gandhi scion also stated that his party will keep on using the slogan of 'chowkidar chor hai.'

"The process (Rafale case) is going on in the Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to the SC. So I apologised. I did not apologise to the BJP or Modi ji. 'chowkidar chor hai' will remain our slogan," he said.

Alleging that the Election Commission is "completely biased" towards the opposition, Gandhi said according to an internal survey of the Congress, the BJP is losing the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"More than half of elections are over and there is a clear-cut feeling that Narendra Modi is losing. The main issues are jobs, farmers, corruption by the prime minister and attack on an institution," Gandhi said.

"People of the country are asking questions. Unemployment is the biggest issue in front of the country. The country is asking that Narendra Modi had promised employment to 2 crore people. But today there is maximum unemployment in the country in 45 years. In Congress's manifesto, we have the first chapter on jobs whereas Narendra Modi is not speaking a word on jobs because he cannot speak over it. He cannot speak because he has no plan or vision on the issue," he added.

The Congress president once again attacked the BJP on the issue of release of Masood Azhar and said, "Strictest of actions should be taken against Masood Azhar, but who sent him back to Pakistan? Who bowed down to terror and released him? Not the Congress, but it was the BJP government."

Accusing the BJP-led government of destroying the country's economy, he said, "I see a scared prime minister these days, who is unable to face the opposition onslaught."