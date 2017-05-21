Apology out of remorse or revenge: Yogendra Yadav asks Kapil Mishra

[India], May 21 (ANI): Responding to ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's apology for being the 'late lateef' in understanding the true face of the party and its frontrunners, former party leader Yogendra Yadav asked Mishra to decide if his apology is out of 'remorse or revenge'.

"I would like to know if this apology is out of remorse or revenge. If remorse, then I would like him to apologise to the thousands of party workers whom he feels may have been let down and reveal the gospel truth about the internal politics that were twined into the party when I left it," Yadav told ANI.

Suggesting Kapil Mishra to resort to a 'maun vrath' (silence) hereafter, Yadav also said it is time for the former to reduce the number of press conferences he organises.

Furthermore, dismissing personal grudges against the AAP supremos, Yadav clarified that he left the party owing to their principles and the founding principles of the party at the time of its inception.

"We are mere symbols of the AAP's basic principles. We did not have personal issues. We are still on the same path. Those who want to join us are free to do so," said Yadav.

Meanwhile, sacked AAP leader Kapil Mishra fired a fresh salvo against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called on all-ex AAP members who quit the political outfit citing corruption in the cadre, to join hands and clean the party.

Urging all the former AAP members to stake their claim, Mishra said the party was an amalgamation of the people who wanted to fight corruption and Kejriwal's lackeys, adding that it is about time that all those who left should unite and make the AAP 'corruption-free and Kejriwal-free' for the betterment of the people.

Launching a campaign to clean AAP, Mishra called on all former party members and people to join the endeavour. Flashing a number '7863037300' , the sacked AAP leader urged the masses to give a miss call on the mentioned phone number help in cleansing his party and hence Delhi.

"I would like to make an appeal to all my friends and colleagues of the Anna agitation period who fought against corruption, the ones who left their jobs for the party and then later on left the outfit because they felt betrayed, the ones who think that leaders like Ashish Talwar, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey have hijacked the party and are running the political organisation according to their will without thinking of the party workers and common man," he said.

Asserting that the time has come to re-claim the party from a handful of corrupt people, Mishra called on those struggling within the party not to lose hope.

Mishra also apologised to co-founder of the party Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav for not paying heed to their concerns, at a time when they pointed that few elements were brewing corruption in a party which was constituted to fight the menace.

'I would like to apologise to few people who were leaving the party and at that time like a blind follower I stood besides Arvind Kejriwal. I especially want to apologise to Prashant Bhushan ji, Yogendra Yadav ji and to all those who raised their voice against brewing corruptions in the party but I did not pay heed, I would like to request them to save the party. Let's clean AAP and eliminate the corrupt from the party," he said. (ANI)