Appointment of Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor is wrong: Subramanian Swamy

[India], Dec 12(ANI): BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy here on Wednesday said that the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is wrong.

Swamy alleged that Das was involved in corrupt activities with former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and even tried to save him in the court cases. "I don't know why this was done. I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against this decision," Swamy said.

Shaktikanta Das, a member of the 15th Finance Commission and former Economic Affairs Secretary, was on Tuesday appointed as RBI Governor, a day after Urjit Patel quit abruptly. Das retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission. (ANI)