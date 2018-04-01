April Fool's Day 2018: Top Whatsapp texts, funny messages, jokes to send your friends and family

April Fools' Day is celebrated in different countries around the world on April 1st every year. Although it is not a national holiday, it is widely recognized and celebrated as a day when many people play all kinds of good-humoured jokes and hoaxes on friends, family members, colleagues etc.





Here are top Whatsapp messages, quotes and funny texts to send your friends and family to prank them.





1. Hey, you! Yes, you! It’s your day today. You can be yourself and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool’s Day



2. My friend thinks he’s the smartest and feels only an onion can make him cry. So, I just threw a stone at his face and made him realise he was wrong.



3. “You are precious to me… I cannot live my life without you even for a minute… You are my life and I can feel you everywhere! Don’t put much pressure on your little brain! I am talking about oxygen.”

4. You definitely cannot touch your elbow with your tongue. Tried doing it? Well, all the idiots would! Happy April Fool’s Day, friend. This day is dedicated just for you!



5. Today is the day when the world celebrates the existence of people like you, their personality and views. You are just so lucky!



6. Everything has a day… Every pet has a day… Every fool too has a day! Hope you might have enjoyed your day! Happy April Fool’s Day.

7. You are a gorgeous, amazing, intelligent talented, caring and an understanding person. Smiling? Well, Happy April Fool’s Day!



8. Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day



9. Dear Fool, you will always be a fool. Happy April Fool’s Day.



