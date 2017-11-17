AQI of Delhi-NCR in 'very poor' category

[India], November 17 (ANI): The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday released the new air quality index (AQI) data of Delhi-NCR with prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in 'very poor' category.

In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50.

The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility.

Earlier in the week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar also promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India. (ANI)