AQI of Delhi-NCR in 'very unhealthy' category

[India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday evening released the new air quality index (AQI) data of Delhi-NCR, with the pollution level hovering in 'very unhealthy' category.

As per the latest data, the air quality of Haryana's Vikas Sadan in Gurugram stood at 262, while Sector 16A Faridabad is at 240. Both the areas fall in 'very unhealthy' category in AQI.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Punjabi Bagh at 262, Dwarka at 244, ITO at 244 and Anand Vihar at 287 fall in 'Very unhealthy' category in AQI.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi's AQI fell in 'severe' category with poor visibility as a thick cloud of toxic smog engulfed the national capital and its adjoining area. The Supreme Court had also sought expeditious action to tackle the worsening air quality. The apex court further observed that it was an emergency-like situation in the region. Dense toxic smog has enveloped Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India, forcing authorities to take up effective measures. In the meantime, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday refused to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, who had tweeted him this morning requesting an appointment to discuss the deadly smog that has enveloped Delhi for over a week now. "I fail to understand why the Delhi chief minister is trying to force his hand, knowing well that any such discussion would be meaningless and futile," said Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI)