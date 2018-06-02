Arbaaz admits to placing bets in IPL last year

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan has confessed that he used to place bets during Indian Premier League matches. Arbaaz Khan, 50, has told the police in Maharashtra's Thane that he placed bets this year also.

The actor and filmmaker also confessed that he had lost Rs 2.75 crore during the bets.

The Thane police yesterday issued summons to the 50-year-old actor-producer for recording his statement today in connection with the betting racket.

In a letter sent to Arbaaz Khan, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of the arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded IPL, a police official had said.

The Anti-Extortion Cell busted the racket on May 15 with the arrest of four people in Mumbai, including Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Malad, who is believed to be one of the top bookies of the country, officials have said. During the investigation, a "connection" between Jalanand Arbaaz was established, said Pradeep Sharma, Senior Inspector and head of the AEC, yesterday.