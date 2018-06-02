Arbaaz Khan confesses to IPL betting

[India], June 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan on Saturday accepted that he had placed bets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches last year.

Khan, who appeared before the Thane Police for interrogation today, confessed that he lost Rs 2.75 crore in the same, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Thane Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh said that interrogation in the matter is underway, while adding that the Deputy Commissioner of Police will brief about it once the interrogation concludes.

Speaking over the matter, IPL Commissioner, Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "The matter is with the police, we have nothing to do with it. Both Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have anti-corruption units, police can coordinate with them." Arbaaz, brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was on Friday summoned by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell, to join the investigation in the case. His name cropped up during the investigation of a bookie, Sonu Jalan, who was arrested by the police on Tuesday. (ANI)