Archbishop's letter not against any party, says Secretary to Bishop

[India], June 5 (ANI): Reacting to on Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao's annual pastoral letter, Secretary to Bishop, Father Joaquim L Pereira on Tuesday said that the Archbishop's statements does not target any political party in particular.

"He made statements about governance not about any Party. We don't do partisan politics, we are interested in getting right people elected," Pereira told ANI.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao has issued a letter saying that the Constitution is in danger, and most of the people are living in insecurity.

The Archbishop has called upon the people to strive to know the Constitution and to protect it with values like secularism, freedom of speech and freedom to practise one's religion. The letter, issued at the beginning of Pastoral Year (June 1 to May 31), is addressed to Christians in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman. Archbishop Ferrao's letter comes a week after Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto had asked the Christian community to observe a fast on Fridays and hold prayers for the nation's sake. (ANI)