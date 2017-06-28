Arianespace set to launch ISRO's GSAT-17

Mumbai: Preparations are afoot to launch two satellites aboard Arianespace’s workhorse Ariane 5 rocket for delivery to GTO (geosynchronous transfer orbit). Hellas Sat 3 / Inmarsat S EAN and GSAT-17 have been scheduled to lift off from the spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Wednesday, during a 77-minute window opening at 20.59 GMT (2.29 am on Thursday).

GSAT-17, which has a liftoff mass set at 3,477 kg, was manufactured by the Indian Space Research Organisation to expand this national space agency’s current fleet of 17 telecommunications satellites. It will provide continuity of Fixed Satellite Services in Normal C and Upper Extended C bands, as well as Mobile Satellite Services in S-band and Data Relay and Search & Rescue services in UHF band.

Approval for the June 28 mission, designated Flight VA238, was granted after the Launch Readiness Review, which confirmed the “go” status of Ariane 5, its Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN and GSAT-17 satellite payloads, the Spaceport’s infrastructure and the network of downrange tracking stations. The total payload carried on Flight VA238 is approximately 10,177 kg, with the mission lasting 39 minutes from liftoff to deployment of the two spacecraft passengers. Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is positioned as the upper passenger on Ariane 5, and will be released first during the flight, followed by GSAT-17’s deployment from the launcher’s lower payload position. Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN is a two-payload “condosat” produced by Thales Alenia Space for Hellas Sat and Inmarsat. Once in orbit, the Hellas Sat 3 component will deliver DTH and telecom services to maintain and expand Hellas Sat’s business reach; while the Inmarsat S EAN component provides the satellite portion of Inmarsat’s new European Aviation Network. Built using the Thales Alenia Space Spacebus 4000C4 platform, Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN has a liftoff mass of 5,780 kg.