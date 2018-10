[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced the appointment of Arindam Bagchi as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Croatia.

Bagchi is currently serving as India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in Colombo.

A 1995 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Bagchi will take over from Sandeep Kumar, who has been serving as India's Ambassador to Croatia since 2015.

Bagchi is expected to take up the new role shortly. (ANI)