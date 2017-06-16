Arms licenses of 'loan defaulter' Chhatarpur farmers will be cancelled

[India] June 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur District Collector has issued an order to cancel the arms licenses of those farmers who don't repay their loans by June 20.

In a meeting, the Collector directed the officials to find out the names of those farmers who have arms licenses and also hadn't repayed their loans.

The Collector told the officials that against the target of 90 percent loan collection, only 56 percent has been recovered.

"Cancel the arms license of the farmers who fail to repay their loan by June 20," said the Collector.

The officials have been ordered to collect Rs 78 crore loan amount from the farmers by June 20. Madhya Pradesh has been in news over the farmers' agitation after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur. On June 1, the farmers' began their protest, over various demands, including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. However, on June 6, it took a violent turn when five of them were allegedly killed in police firing at Mandsaur. One later succumbed to the injuries. Chouhan on Wednesday visited Mandasaur on met with the families of the killed farmers. He gave Rs. one crore cheques to the kin of each killed farmer. Chouhan has been cornered by the Opposition over Mandsaur incident. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi tried to visit Mandsaur but he wasn't allowed. Another Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday started a three-day 'satyagraha' in Bhopal over Mandsaur killings. On Thursday, he launched a scathing attack on Chouhan and said stigma of killing farmers is on the Chief Minister. The State Government has constituted a one-member judicial probe headed by Retired Justice J.K. Jain to probe the Mandsaur incident. The single member commission will probe under what circumstances the farmers were killed in the agitation. The commission will also probe the action taken by the administration and the police to control the situation was appropriate or not. (ANI)