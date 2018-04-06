Arms licenses suspended in Bhind

[India] Apr 6(ANI): In wake of the violence that broke during the protest over the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, arms licenses were suspended in three areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday.

25,000 licenses were suspended in Bhind's Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand areas. People were seen lining up to submit their guns to the police.

The death toll in Madhya Pradesh has reached seven after one more person succumbed to his injuries this week.

Protests across the country turned violent after agitators resorted to stone pelting and damaging of public properties, and various other forms of blockade. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay its order on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act. On March 20, the apex court, in a bid to check misuse of the SC/ST Act, ruled that preliminary enquiry in a case under the Atrocities Act would be done by the DSP to ensure the allegations are not frivolous, and to avoid the false implication of an innocent. The court also held that a government official cannot be prosecuted on a mere allegation of committing an offence under the Act without the sanction of the appointing authority. A nationwide bandh was called by Dalit outfits against the apex court's ruling that allegedly diluted the act.(ANI)