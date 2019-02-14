Arms racket busted in Delhi, one arrested

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday busted an inter-state arms racket after it arrested one person and recovered 107 countrymade pistols from him.

This is the biggest arms bust by Delhi police after it recovered 99 pistols in an operation in 2012, police said.

“A special cell team led by ACP Subash Vats and inspector Ajay busted an arms network that used to peddle arms illegally. We have arrested one person and recovered 107 pistols from him, said Pramod Kushwaha, DCP special cell.

The arrested identified as Ramzan hails from a village in Mathura. DCP Pramod said, “Ramzan was enroute to Mathura with these weapons. We had information about a deal that Ramzan would be conducting on the DND flyway. We caught him when he was conducting the deal and recovered 10 pistols from him" "During interrogation, he told us about a car parked near Tughlaqabad. We recovered 97 more pistols from that car.” According to police, these pistols are Indian made and very sophisticated. Priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, these weapons were being sold to criminals of Haryana and other regions. “This is an inter-state network, the manufacturing node is in a village named Imarti in Madhya Pradesh. Two villages mainly Nagla Uttawar, Sirohi Kanagala in Mewat region are receivers. They further distribute pistols in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and especially Rardhana region in Meerut," said DCP Pramod. Police said they have identified the manufacturers and distributors of the pistols. (ANI)