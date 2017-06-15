Arms recovered from Naxal hideout in Chhattisgarh

[India] June 15 (ANI): The security forces on Thursday recovered arms from a Naxal hideout here.

The raid was conducted at the hideout after a Maoist tipped off about it.

He was arrested after an encounter late Tuesday night here. A joint team of the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force's Special Task Force (STF) retaliated strongly after the Naxals fired indiscriminately at Kadenar near Keelam.

After the strong response, the Naxals managed to flee. None of the security officials were injured.

Daily use items like medicines, surgical products and wires were recovered. (ANI)