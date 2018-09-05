Army Chief, Army Commanders to review Reorganisation Study next week

New Delhi [India], Sep 05 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and all Army commanders, including Vice Chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu will be meeting next week to exchange ideas and review the biggest study undertaken by the Indian Army to reorganise and make it lean and more operationally sound.

Replying to a question on the same, the Army Chief told ANI, "I am meeting with the Army Commanders on the 10th and 11th of this month for a preliminary discussion and exchange of ideas on the study which is going on."

General Bipin Rawat added that all the ideas based on the rich experience of the Army Commanders will make this study much better. There are seven Army Commanders and this will bring a common base for the study to take off, at all levels and across the army. The study this time is planned to be completed by December. It will then be presented to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and with her concurrence the implementation will begin. Major review of the study will be taking place in October during the Army Commanders Conference. The ambit of the fleeting study broadly includes - 1) Reorganisation of the Indian Army 2) Review of Army Headquarter; 3) Cadre Review for officers (being done after the AV Singh Committee report, 2001); and 4) Review of Terms of Engagement. Each study is being conducted by a team of 25 members which is headed by senior Lieutenant Generals. (ANI)