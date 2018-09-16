Army, Air Force rescue stranded tourists in North Sikkim

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly conducted a rescue operation for tourists stuck in North Sikkim on Sunday.

A number of tourists were stuck in North Sikkim after heavy rainfall led to multiple landslides and, roads and bridges being washed away. The area has been experiencing incessant rains since the past three days.

The Army sent helicopters of Army aviation and Air Force as soon as they received a request from the civil administration for evacuation of the tourists. The tourists were airlifted and some of them were provided with medical aid before being airlifted.

The helicopters made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevok and evacuated around 100 people, including a pregnant woman along with her husband. As a precautionary measure, the Army also made arrangements for blankets, tentages, and food for the stranded tourists. (ANI)