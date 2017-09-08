Army cadre review to benefit 1.45 lakh JCOs, other ranks

[India], September 8 (ANI): The Army on Friday took a long awaited step of cadre review of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR) intending to improve promotion avenues and other financial benefits.

The endeavour is expected to have a positive effect on 1.45 lakh of officers.

The proposal has been approved and is in its final stage of issue at Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The up gradation is to take place over a span of five years and will endow higher career progression to JCO and other concerned ranks.

Periodic Cadre Review is a must in the robust, responsive and resilient HR management system so that legitimate aspiration of the rank and file is met. The last Cadre Review for the Army was done in 1984. (ANI)