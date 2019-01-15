Army caused heavy damage to terrorist groups in J-K: Bipin Rawat

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday asserted that the Indian Army has caused heavy damage to terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a gathering at the 71st Army Day, General Rawat said: "Army has caused heavy damage to terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir and we are committed to suppress them."

Lauding the Indian Army for their actions along the Line of Control (LoC), he added, "The India Army has given a befitting reply which has caused them heavy losses. We have warned them (Pakistan) that any attempt to infiltrate would be dealt with strongly."

Launching a veiled attack at Pakistan, Rawat said: "No doubts that our neighbour supports terrorist groups in Kashmir and provides them with weapons and other support." Army Chief also awarded Sena Medal for gallantry awards to Army personnel for acts of bravery in Jammu and Kashmir and the North East. On January 15, 1949, Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Since then, the day is celebrated as the Army Day.(ANI)