Army Chief asks Pak to stop infiltration to establish peace along border

[India], May 25 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that the Pakistan needs to take initiative to establish peace along border by stopping infiltration.

"We want peace at borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire that causes loss of life and property and in such a case we have to retaliate but if Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take initiative, which will start with them stopping infiltration," he said.

Hinting that NICO (Non-Initiation of Combat Operations) could continue, Rawat said the operations were suspended to show people the atmosphere of peace.

"We suspended operations to show people atmosphere of peace and I believe people are happy, if things continue in a similar way we can say that continuing of NICO (Non-Initiation of Combat Operations) can be thought of, but if terrorist activities continue we cannot do so," the army chief said. It is to be noted that the Centre last week ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people." Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. (ANI)