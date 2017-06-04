Army Chief Bipin Rawat reviews security in LoC

[India], June 4 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited northern Kashmir where he was briefed on the security and logistical preparedness of the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

General Rawat was appreciative of the measures put in place to meet any challenges posed by the elements inimical to the national security and complimented the troops for the recent successfull counter-infiltration operations.

Exhorting all the soldiers deployed in the Valley, the Army Chief reassured them of the entire nation's pride and support for their endeavours. He said that it was a privilege for every soldier to be entrusted with the safety, security and integrity of the country.

General Bipin Rawat accompanied by five Army commanders is on a two-day visit to Srinagar. The Army Chief also called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra to discuss the internal and external security management issues and the steps required to be taken for more effectively dealing with terrorist activities. (ANI)