Army Chief exhorts engineers, academia to develop modern weapons

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday stressed on the significance of indigenous weapons for future wars and gave a call to the engineers, warriors and academia to come forward to fill the gap that exists in the Indian Defence today.

While speaking at a seminar on the sidelines of the Defence Expo 2018 Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that the engineers, scientists and the technical experts would have to fill these lacunae.

"Our soldiers are the bravest and are always ready to lay their life for the country, but this does not mean that they be left to sacrifice their lives," said General Rawat.

"What we need to do is to provide them with the best arms and ammunition for precise attack and surveillance equipment so that our soldiers find the enemy even before he is able to act and then clear him off," he added. The Army Chief further said that the forces would benefit from the weapons, as systems would be designed as per the need of the forces since they would be aware of the needs and requirements. "There is no dearth of talent and innovation but it all needs a better coordination," General Rawat asserted. General Bipin Rawat, who was speaking at a seminar on 'Designing Solutions to battlefield necessity', evinced that the academia and industry should get together to fulfill the requirements of the forces. (ANI)