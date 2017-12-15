Army Chief interacts with differently abled children

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat interacted with differently abled children from Asha School and Vishwas Employment Assistance Centre, Delhi Cantonment, at the Army House on Friday.

While emphasizing the need for acceptance of differently abled children in the society, the Army Chief complimented the Principal and the staff for their dedication.

General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat who accompanied him, also praised the teachers and attendants for their services to the society.

A total of 108 students, 22 teachers and 19 non-teaching and supporting staff were in attendance at the Army House. Dog Show and various games were conducted for the children during the visit. Asha School provides education, care and rehabilitation to the differently abled children of defence personnel and civilians. Indian Army runs 38 such welfare schools across the country. Vishwas Employment Assistance Centre is a skilling centre for the differently abled children above 18 years. (ANI)