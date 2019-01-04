Army Chief pays homage to 1971 war hero Albert Ekka

[India], Jan 04 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday paid homage to Param Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero Albert Ekka at his village Chainpur in Gumla district in Jharkhand.

Ekka was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra (PVC) for his exceptional bravery in the line of duty during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Army Chief paid homage to the braveheart by laying a wreath on his statue at a ceremonial function.

This was followed by an ex-servicemen rally at the Barway Ground wherein the Army felicitated Smt Balamdina Ekka, war widow of Lance Naik Albert Ekka and other war widows.

The COAS felicitated and interacted with veterans and assured them of the sincere commitment of the Army towards their welfare. (ANI)