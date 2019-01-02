Army chief reviews hinterland security in J-K

[Jammu and Kashmir], Jan 02 Jan (ANI): Continuing with his visit to the Valley, the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat reviewed the prevailing security situation and strategy for counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland on Wednesday.

Rawat was accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and was also briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, at Badami Bagh Cantonment.

"The briefing included details of the overall situation and major operational, informational, logistical and administrative aspects pertaining to the Corps", informed the Army through a press release.

Later in the day, the Army Chief also visited the formations and units deployed in South Kashmir, where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley. During his interaction with the soldiers on the ground, the Chief of Army Staff lauded them for their high levels of morale and dedication and further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. On the first day of New Year, the Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat had visited the Line of Control on Tuesday. General Rawat during his interaction with Army jawans had appreciated the alertness and preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control. (ANI)