Army Chief reviews security in Kashmir valley on New Year

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): On the first day of New Year, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland to review the security situation in Kashmir Valley.

Army Chief, who is on his two-day visit to Kashmir, along with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, visited the frontiers of Kupwara district. Army Chief also interacted with the jawans deployed and was also briefed about the recent counter infiltration operations.

General Rawat during his interaction with Army jawans appreciated the alertness and preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control. Chief also hailed jawans for their high morale and recent success in counter-surgency operation, Army officials said. Army Chief also interacted with senior officials of police and other security forces. During the interaction with senior security officials, Army Chief discussed the prevailing internal security situation in the Valley and the strategy of the forces. Army Chief hailed the contribution of other security forces and appreciated the cooperation and synergy among all the agencies. Army Chief termed cooperation and synergy as the most critical aspect of successful counter infiltration and Anti-terrorist operations. Army Chief will be visiting frontiers along the LoC on Wednesday where he will be interacting with the jawans deployed. He will also be taking a review of counterinsurgency operations and operational preparedness. (ANI)