Army Chief takes stock of security situation in J-K

[India], June 23 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Army Chief Rawat was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures (SOP) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

Commending the performance of the troops in the recent successful operations, the Army Chief stressed the need to maintain the extra vigil to defeat the evil designs of hostile forces and assured his full support to further strengthen the security posture.

Accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and the Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, the Army Chief visited forward posts along the LoC in the frontier districts of Kupwara and Baramulla where he was briefed on all aspects of operational and logistical preparedness. Earlier in the day, the Army Chief called on state Governor NN Vohra at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar and discussed the overall security situation in the Valley. (ANI)