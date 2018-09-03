Army Chief to review status of restructuring studies

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat will be reviewing the status of Indian Army's biggest ever organisational restructuring study this month.

Sources informed ANI that a lot of significance is being attached to this study, which is biggest post Independence, which is why the Army Chief is ensuring that the time line is adhered to.

"Chief has planned to review the study this month in which he will be talking to the officers entrusted to do the studies," an officer told ANI.

This first review by the Army chief is to understand whether the studies are moving in the desired direction and if they will be complete by December. The review has been scheduled this month keeping in mind October's Army Commander's Conference where all the Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (six Lieutenant Generals holding important responsibilities in the Army head quarters), Vice Chief and the Army Chief meet to discuss important policy decisions. The report is likely to be discussed at the Commanders Conference also and their suggestions is expected to be incorporated to make this study better. As reported earlier by the ANI, this biggest ever organisational study to review and transform the Indian Army into a futuristic lethal war fighting machine is expected to be complete by December this year. The ambit of the fleeting study broadly includes - 1) Reorganisation of the Indian Army; 2) Review of Army Headquarter; 3) Cadre Review for officers (being done after the AV Singh Committee report, 2001); and 4) Review of Terms of Engagement. Each study is being conducted by a team of 25 members which is headed by senior Lieutenant Generals. (ANI)