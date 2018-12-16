Army Chief to visit Tanzania, Kenya

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat will visit Tanzania and Kenya between December 17 and 20.

During the visit, the Army Chief accompanied by a delegation of officials will interact with senior military and political hierarchy of both countries with an aim to enhance and energise defence cooperation.

The Army Chief will also visit National Defence College at Tanzania and key military establishments.

General Rawat is scheduled to meet Tanzanian Minister of Defence and National Service Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, Tanzania's Chief of Defence Force General Venance Mabeyo, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence Raychelle Awour Omamo and Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathethe

The visit to the African countries aims to give impetus to the military-to-military relationship with Tanzania and Kenya which has been nurtured over the years. (ANI)