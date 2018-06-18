Army Chief visits AEC training college at Pachmarhi

[India] Jun 18(ANI): The two-day visit by Army chief General Bipin Rawat to the AEC Training College and Centre at Pachmarhi ended on Sunday.

He was accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat, President, Army Wives Welfare Association and a delegation of other officers from the HQs which included Lieutenant General Rajesh Rana,VSM, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area and Maj Gen Arun Kumar Vyas, Additional Director General of Military Training (Army Education) amongst others.

Prior to the Chief's visit, the then Chief of the Army Staff, Gen VK Singh had visited AEC Training College and Centre in 2012.

As AEC Training College and Center is known for imparting training in Foreign Languages and Military Music, on 16 June, a band concert was organised showcasing the martial music skills of the trainees and instructors. Madhulika Rawat also graced the occasion by making her presence during the conduct of Family Welfare activities by Station ladies. The event was also highlighted by an exhibition of creative work by station ladies in which Madhulika Rawat felicitated all the participants. The Chief was briefed about the training infrastructure and courses conducted at AEC Training College and Centre on his two-day visit here. He visited the Foreign Languages Departments where he was shown the state of the art Language Lab, the Map Craft Dept which runs pivotal courses in navigation for the Indian Army and the Dept of English where courses are run for enhancing English communication skills of own personnel as well as from friendly foreign countries. The General Officer lauded the efforts put in by AEC Training College and Centre for integrating latest technologically aided methodology in imparting quality training to all personnel of the elite Indian Army. Known for its astounding beauty and lush green ambience, the Chief was smitten by beautiful scenic location of Pachmarhi hill station. After a fruitful visit the Chief left for New Delhi on on Sunday night. (ANI)