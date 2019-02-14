Army Colonel dies after bullet hit at Rajasthan firing range

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): An Army Colonel from corps of Army Air Defence died on Thursday after being hit by a bullet in an accident at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, according to sources.The officer was Commanding Officer of an Air Defence unit.

Situated in a desert area of Bikaner, the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) is the Army's oldest and biggest practice area close to the Pakistan border.

The corps of Army Air Defence is the youngest arm of the Indian Army.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)