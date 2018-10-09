Army Commanders' Conference to begin in Delhi from today

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Army Commanders' Conference is being organised from October 09 to October 15, in New Delhi to discuss a number of operations, including logistics among others.

The last Army Commanders' Conference was held in April 2018. A large number of issues ranging from operational challenges, administrative issues, logistics to human resource related issues will be discussed during the conference which will last for seven days.

As part of the conclave, commanders and directorates at Army Headquarters will in a collegiate deliberate on important studies that have been ordered to meet future operational challenges.

There are four studies examining operational and optimizational issues of Army and the headquarters as well as of human resources management aspects, a statement said. The aim of these studies is to improve the teeth to tail ratio, with the purpose of strengthening the structures within the Army, to make it combat ready for the future. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on September 23 had said that the Indian Army was fit to fight wars. Speaking to ANI, General Rawat had said, "We have got an organisation which helped us fight the previous wars. If we are looking at future wars, they will necessitate imbibing technology, technologies of all kinds. Therefore, we have to reorganise ourselves to ensure that technologies and the weaponry and the man behind the weapon are integrated. But it is more important to imbibe the technology and for doing so, you have to carry out some changes in the organisation and you have to ensure that your men understand the need for technology, only then can you move forward." (ANI)