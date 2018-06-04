Army conducts flag march in Shillong

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Army on Monday conducted a flag march in Shillong in the wake of violence after clashes broke out between two groups.

On Sunday night, giving rise to a fresh incident of violence, around 400 protesters pelted stones at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp near Mowlai Bridge here on Sunday night.

The incident comes after the police detained five people in connection with the clashes that broke out between two communities recently following escalation of an argument between a woman and a bus conductor.

In the wake of the incident, a curfew has been imposed from 4 p.m. today to 5 a.m. tomorrow in the whole city till the unrest subsides. However, police has appealed to the public to not take law and order into their hands. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also noted the issue said that the issue between the groups will be amicably resolved at the earliest. According to reports, internet services remain suspended in parts of the city. (ANI)