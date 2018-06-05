Army conducts fourth flag march in Shillong

[India], June 5 (ANI): The army on Tuesday conducted its fourth flag march in Shillong in the wake of violence after clashes broke out between two groups following the escalation of an argument between a woman and a bus conductor.

Security has been beefed up in the region, as curfew remains imposed and internet services stopped to prevent further escalation of violence in the matter.

Though officials have said that the situation is under control, panic among people in the region is evident.

On Sunday night, giving rise to a fresh incident of violence, around 400 protesters pelted stones at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp near Mowlai Bridge. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the issue between the groups will be amicably resolved at the earliest. (ANI)