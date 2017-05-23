Army confirms punitive assault on Pakistan military posts, releases video

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg





Asked when the attacks took place, Narula said it was "recent, very recent" operation.





He didn't give details but shared a video clip showing what looked like a forested area being bombed and smoke and fire billowing up after the explosion.





"Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the LoC. This is part of our counter-terror strategy. So that the number of terrorists (in the state) is brought down and Kashmir youth do not tread a wrong path," Maj. Gen. Narula said.





He said the Indian Army was aware that infiltration attempts from across the border would increase as snow has started melting - which would open up the traditional routes of militant incursion.





"The Indian Army pro-actively dominates the LoC. We want peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir."